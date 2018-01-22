2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: Susan Sarandon, Nicole Kidman & More

View Slideshow (L-R) Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities from television and the big screen hit the red carpet in style at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles. So far, there’s been a “Thelma & Louise” reunion, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban won cutest couple and a “Stranger Things” star wore sneakers. Scroll through to see some of the best moments from the arrivals at the SAG Awards.

Margot Robbie, who is nominated for her role in “I, Tonya,” wore a nude embellished floor-length gown with feather detailing at the waist and a dramatic train.

Margot Robbie at the SAG Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Thelma & Louise” co-stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis looked chic in navy and black. Both are wearing pointed-toe pumps. The “Feud: Bette and Joan” actress accessorized her sequined gown with tinted shades, adding a little extra something to her look.

(L-R) Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. Rex Shutterstock

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, 17, wowed in a black strapless jumpsuit featuring pockets and a long train.

Yara Shahidi. Rex Shutterstock

As for Millie Bobby Brown, the Calvin Klein ambassador sported a pale pink sequined high-low dress paired with classic white Converse All-Star Chuck Taylors. The adorable 13-year-old completed her look with two buns and a bright pink lip.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Converse. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Nicole Kidman shined in a sequined gown with sandals alongside her country music star husband Keith Urban, who looked sleek in all black.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Rex Shutterstock

Another happy couple spotted on the red carpet at the SAGs was John Stamos and his pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh, who showed off a small baby bump in a black gown featuring a thigh-high slit and matching slinky sandals.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh. Rex Shutterstock

