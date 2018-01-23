The 2018 Oscar Nominees With the Best Style

View Slideshow Mary J. Blige, Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet are among the most stylish Oscar noms this year. Rex Shutterstock

This year’s Oscar nominations are officially in.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the nominees live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater early Tuesday morning, revealing that Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan will be going up against Meryl Streep in the Best Actress category. Additionally, Mary J. Blige and Octavia Spencer are both up for Best Supporting Actress, while Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya nabbed Best Actor noms.

With that, FN is taking a look at the aforementioned’s standout fashion, from Robbie and Kaluuya in Dolce & Gabbana to Blige in menswear. Scroll through for some of the nominees most stylish looks.

In a head-turning ensemble, the 27-year-old “I, Tonya” star wore an embroidered and bejeweled semi-sheer gown courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana paired with simple black peep-toe sandals from Jimmy Choo for a holiday party in December.

Margot Robbie at the very first Neon Holiday Party in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, 28, is also a proven fan of the iconic Italian brand, opting for a navy printed suit featuring a golden bumblebee detail from Dolce & Gabbana for the Producers Guild Awards earlier this month. The British actor — who also stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” — completed his outfit with swanky velvet lace-up shoes.

Daniel Kaluuya in Dolce & Gabbana at the PGAs. Rex Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige — who reportedly spent the morning “yelling and screaming and about to cry” in response to her two Academy Awards nominations (she’s also nominated for Best Original Song for “Mudbound”) — has been a trendsetter since the ’90s. The nine-time Grammy winner is known for matching head-to-toe like she did here in a suit and peep-toe platforms when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mary J. Blige receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Rex Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan has proven her sartorial prowess when it comes to the red carpet. Her 2016 Met Gala look is one example — she opted for a feather-embellished gown by Christopher Kane with chunky metallic silver platforms for occasion.

Saoirse Ronan at the 2016 Met Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer — who took home an Oscar for her role in “The Help” in 2012 — favors Japanese designer Tadashi Shoji, who is also known for dressing the likes of Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Sofia Richie and so on. At this year’s Golden Globes, the 47-year-old actress looked like a midnight dream sporting a sparkly black frock from Shoji with Jimmy Choo sandals.

Octavia Spencer in a Tadashi Shoji dress with Jimmy Choo shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Another young nominee includes up-and-coming actor Timothee Chalamet, who tends to hit the red carpet in skinny suits, like this rich burgundy velvet set courtesy of French luxury label, Berluti. You can often catch the 22-year-old “Call Me By Your Name” actor wearing designs from Gucci, Calvin Klein by Raf Simons, Prada and more.

Timothee Chalamet at Berluti. Rex Shutterstock

Other Best Actor nominees include Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour” and Denzel Washington for “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water” and Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” are both nominated in the Best Actress category.

Best Supporting Actress nominees in addition to Blige and Spencer are Allison Janney for “I, Tonya,” Lesley Manville for “Phantom Thread” and Laurie Metcalf for “Lady Bird.” Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actor nominees include Willem Dafoe for “The Florida Project,” Woody Harrelson for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Richard Jenkins for “The Shape of Water,” Christopher Plummer for “All the Money in the World” and Sam Rockwell for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

