Most Outrageous Shoes We Saw on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2018 Met Gala went off without a hitch last night in New York. With this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” celebrities brought out their Sunday best.

While Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gigi Hadid certainly made statements with their religious-inspired, designer ensembles, there were, however, many shoes that turned heads all on their own.

For starters, custom was the way to go.

Designer Alexandre Birman created shoes for Kate Upton’s Met Gala outfit. These open-toed sandals featured a velvet black heel with jewel detailing. He told FN, “My main inspiration was the bow tie of the Clarita shoe — that’s my signature. The front is something special I developed with Swarovski. I love it.”

Kate Upton posing with designer Alexandre Birman. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A sketch of Kate Upton's Alexandre Birman sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy

Blake Lively also had her own one-of-a-kind heels made for the occasion. The actress donned custom Christian Louboutin heels, which were detailed with crocodile skin and precious stones. She walked the red carpet with the designer who said, “I wanted to design a delicate armor for her feet. A feminine warrior with a gold tassel for the religious wink.”

Blake Lively (R) and Christian Louboutin at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A sketch of Blake Lively's footwear. CREDIT: Courtesy

Other standout shoe looks on the red carpet came from the many women who wore Versace, including the designer herself. Her Versace boots came beaded, which she paired with a mini dress, a floor length ball gown skirt and macro Barocco buckle belt.

Donatella Versace co-chaired the evening’s festivities alongside Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Anna Wintour.

Donatella Versace at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more of the most outrageous shoes seen on the Met Gala red carpet, click through the gallery.