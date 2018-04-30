Check Out the New FN!

Eve & Giada De Laurentiis Make Red-Hot Arrivals on the Daytime Emmys Red Carpet

By Charlie Carballo
Eve and Giada De Laurentiis made red-hot arrivals today in Los Angeles at the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards. The rapper had on a bold red cape dress with a plunging neckline and high slit, where she revealed gold mirrored platform heels. She was joined on the carpet by “The Talk” personalities Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert and Julie Chen.

eve, daytime emmys 2018, red carpet
Eve on the red carpet at the 2018 Daytime Emmys.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stepping out in red from head to toe, TV chef De Laurentiis hit the carpet in a lace cocktail dress with sandals that had an ankle strap and double straps across the toe.

Meanwhile, “The Real” panelists Adrienne Bailon and Tamera Mowry both sparkled with their looks. Bailon glowed in an off-the-shoulder crystal-embellished dress teamed with silver sandals. Her co-host Mowry looked elegant in a white gown by Jovani that featured a slit up the leg and pointy blue glitter heels by Christian Louboutin.

Giada De Laurentiis, daytime emmy awards 2018 red carpet
Giada De Laurentiis
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Tamera Mowry, red carpet, 2018 daytime emmy awards
Tamera Mowry
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kellie Pickler channeled Belle from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in a voluminous yellow gown.

Vivica A. Fox smoldered on the red carpet in a plunging black dress with lace and crystal embellishments. She completed the look with crystal-covered pointy red pumps.

