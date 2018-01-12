Chrissy Metz, Jessica Chastain and More Sizzled in Sandals at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Hollywood’s A-list, from Angelina Jolie to Margot Robbie to Gal Gadot, was out in full force tonight for the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards hosted at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. And many of them chose strappy sandals and other cuts of the shoe style for the night. Margot Robbie paired a jumpsuit with a pair of gold “Minny” Jimmy Choos. Robbie received a Best Actress nod for her work in “I, Tonya.”

Margot Robbie wearing gold Jimmy Choo Minny sandals.

Jessica Biel, whoh was nominated for “The Sinner” in the Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series category, sported a partially sheer dress with a tulle skirt and a shoe style similar to that of Robbie’s but in black.

Sarah Hyland walked the carpet in a stiletto heeled sandal embellished with pearls and a poufy black-and-white ballerina-style dress. The “Modern Family” actress presented the category Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, which Ewan McGregor won.

“Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer sported a bit of a different lensemble on the red carpet with a floral print look and shiny, bow-embellished sandals. And Kiernan Shipka paired sandals with a sherbert-colored pantsuit made up of a cropped pant and peplum top.

