5 Most Beautiful Photos of Celebs Twirling in Heels on the Cannes Red Carpet

cannes film festival 2018, Lupita Nyong'o, twirling in heels, red carpet
Lupita Nyong'o gives a twirl at Chopard's party during the Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Twirls have become a staple at the Cannes Film Festival — and they offer a perfect opportunity to show off a killer pair of heels.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio worked it in a one-shouldered chiffon Tommy Hilfiger gown, grabbing the base of her gown as she did a twirl on the red carpet and highlighted her glittery René Caovilla sandals.

Alessandra ambrosio, pink gown red carpet cannes rene caovilla
Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a fuschia silk chiffon draped Tommy Hilfiger gown featuring an asymmetrical top and a thigh-high slit with René Caovilla sandals. 
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk also did a turn in a glamorous Old Hollywood-inspired pink gown custom-made by Alberta Ferretti. As her train billowed in the wind, the Victoria’s Secret model showed off her strappy silver sandals.

elsa hosk, alberta ferretti gown, red carpet, cannes film festival 2018
Elsa Hosk twirls in her Alberta Ferretti gown.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hosk did another twirl at the Chopard party, where she glistened in a yellow gown with silver detailing and silver strappy sandals.

elsa hosk, cannes film festival, leggy yellow cape dress, silver sandals, twirl
Elsa Hosk wearing a leggy yellow cape dress with silver embellished sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Sara Sampaio did a turn in a metallic blue, one-shouldered Elie Saab gown that belted at the waist, showing off her Le Silla sandals.

sara sampaio, red carpet, cannes, twirl, elie saab gown, le silla sandalas
Sara Sampaio gives a twirl in an Elie Saab gown and Le Silla sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o, whose twirl at the 2015 festival went viral, did it again this year, spinning in a glamorous blush-colored Prada gown at Chopard’s party. While Nyong’o’s Gianvito Rossi heels stayed hidden under the billowing gown, she showed off all the folds of her voluminous dress.

