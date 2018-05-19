5 Most Beautiful Photos of Celebs Twirling in Heels on the Cannes Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong'o gives a twirl at Chopard's party during the Cannes Film Festival.

Twirls have become a staple at the Cannes Film Festival — and they offer a perfect opportunity to show off a killer pair of heels.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio worked it in a one-shouldered chiffon Tommy Hilfiger gown, grabbing the base of her gown as she did a twirl on the red carpet and highlighted her glittery René Caovilla sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a fuschia silk chiffon draped Tommy Hilfiger gown featuring an asymmetrical top and a thigh-high slit with René Caovilla sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk also did a turn in a glamorous Old Hollywood-inspired pink gown custom-made by Alberta Ferretti. As her train billowed in the wind, the Victoria’s Secret model showed off her strappy silver sandals.

Elsa Hosk twirls in her Alberta Ferretti gown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hosk did another twirl at the Chopard party, where she glistened in a yellow gown with silver detailing and silver strappy sandals.

Elsa Hosk wearing a leggy yellow cape dress with silver embellished sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Sara Sampaio did a turn in a metallic blue, one-shouldered Elie Saab gown that belted at the waist, showing off her Le Silla sandals.

Sara Sampaio gives a twirl in an Elie Saab gown and Le Silla sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o, whose twirl at the 2015 festival went viral, did it again this year, spinning in a glamorous blush-colored Prada gown at Chopard’s party. While Nyong’o’s Gianvito Rossi heels stayed hidden under the billowing gown, she showed off all the folds of her voluminous dress.

Lupita Nyong'o gives a twirl at Chopard's party during the Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

