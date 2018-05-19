5 Most Beautiful Photos of Celebs Twirling in Heels on the Cannes Red Carpet

Twirls have become a staple at the Cannes Film Festival — and they offer a perfect opportunity to show off a killer pair of heels.
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio worked it in a one-shouldered chiffon Tommy Hilfiger gown, grabbing the base of her gown as she did a twirl on the red carpet and highlighted her glittery René Caovilla sandals.
Elsa Hosk also did a turn in a glamorous Old Hollywood-inspired pink gown custom-made by Alberta Ferretti. As her train billowed in the wind, the Victoria’s Secret model showed off her strappy silver sandals.
Hosk did another twirl at the Chopard party, where she glistened in a yellow gown with silver detailing and silver strappy sandals.
Meanwhile, Sara Sampaio did a turn in a metallic blue, one-shouldered Elie Saab gown that belted at the waist, showing off her Le Silla sandals.
Lupita Nyong’o, whose twirl at the 2015 festival went viral, did it again this year, spinning in a glamorous blush-colored Prada gown at Chopard’s party. While Nyong’o’s Gianvito Rossi heels stayed hidden under the billowing gown, she showed off all the folds of her voluminous dress.
