18 Supermodels Flaunted Dangerously High Slits With High Heels on the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

High heels are de rigueur at the Cannes Film Festival — and a common trend on the red carpet was to pair them with dramatic thigh-high slits.

Alessandra Ambrosio did the trend in style at the amfAR gala, showing off her toned legs in a Barbie-pink Tommy Hilfiger gown that had a daring slit. She completed her ensemble with shiny René Caovilla sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a fuschia silk chiffon draped Tommy Hilfiger gown featuring an asymmetrical top and a thigh-high slit with René Caovilla sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ambrosio opted for a similarly bold outfit at de Grisogono’s party, choosing a leggy black Roberto Cavalli dress with a plunging neckline. The supermodel chose silver Jimmy Choo sandals to finish her look.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a plunging silk Roberto Cavalli gown and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But Ambrosio is not the only star who dared to bare on the Cannes red carpet.

Like Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro sported a gown with a skin-baring thigh-high slit and René Caovilla sandals on the amfAR red carpet. The model’s stylish snake sandals matched the silver detailing on her gown.

Lais Ribeiro wearing a plunging white Lyla Dumond gown with cut-outs and a thigh-high slit and René Caovilla sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of all the leggy looks that hit the Cannes red carpet, Irina Shayk may have worn the most dangerous dress of all. She stepped out in a red-hot Versace gown that featured a slit that extended all the way up to her chest, completing her look with skyscraper sandals also by the Italian label.

Irina Shayk wearing head-to-toe Versace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk also opted for a red dress with a slash at Cannes, choosing an angelic strapless Ermanno Scervino gown. While sandals are the obvious choice to complete a leggy look, Hosk opted for wrap-around Christian Louboutin pumps in a red satin.

Elsa Hosk wearing a red strapless gown by Ermanno Scervino with red satin ankle tie Douce du Desert Louboutin pumps at the 2018 amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: REx shutterstock

