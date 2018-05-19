Check Out the New FN!

18 Supermodels Flaunted Dangerously High Slits With High Heels on the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
High heels are de rigueur at the Cannes Film Festival — and a common trend on the red carpet was to pair them with dramatic thigh-high slits.

Alessandra Ambrosio did the trend in style at the amfAR gala, showing off her toned legs in a Barbie-pink Tommy Hilfiger gown that had a daring slit. She completed her ensemble with shiny René Caovilla sandals.

Alessandra ambrosio, pink gown red carpet cannes rene caovilla
Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a fuschia silk chiffon draped Tommy Hilfiger gown featuring an asymmetrical top and a thigh-high slit with René Caovilla sandals. 
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ambrosio opted for a similarly bold outfit at de Grisogono’s party, choosing a leggy black Roberto Cavalli dress with a plunging neckline. The supermodel chose silver Jimmy Choo sandals to finish her look.

De Grisogono Party, roberto cavalli, alessandra ambrosio, cannes film festival red carpet,
Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a plunging silk Roberto Cavalli gown and Jimmy Choo sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But Ambrosio is not the only star who dared to bare on the Cannes red carpet.

Like Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro sported a gown with a skin-baring thigh-high slit and René Caovilla sandals on the amfAR red carpet. The model’s stylish snake sandals matched the silver detailing on her gown.

lais ribeiro red carpet cannes film festival
Lais Ribeiro wearing a plunging white Lyla Dumond gown with cut-outs and a thigh-high slit and René Caovilla sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of all the leggy looks that hit the Cannes red carpet, Irina Shayk may have worn the most dangerous dress of all. She stepped out in a red-hot Versace gown that featured a slit that extended all the way up to her chest, completing her look with skyscraper sandals also by the Italian label.

cannes film festival 2018, irina shayk, versace
Irina Shayk wearing head-to-toe Versace.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk also opted for a red dress with a slash at Cannes, choosing an angelic strapless Ermanno Scervino gown. While sandals are the obvious choice to complete a leggy look, Hosk opted for wrap-around Christian Louboutin pumps in a red satin.

elsa hosk, ermanno scervino, christian louboutin, red carpet, cannes
Elsa Hosk wearing a red strapless gown by Ermanno Scervino with red satin ankle tie Douce du Desert Louboutin pumps at the 2018 amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: REx shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of the thigh-high slit and heel pairings at Cannes.

