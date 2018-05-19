18 Supermodels Flaunted Dangerously High Slits With High Heels on the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

High heels are de rigueur at the Cannes Film Festival — and a common trend on the red carpet was to pair them with dramatic thigh-high slits.
Alessandra Ambrosio did the trend in style at the amfAR gala, showing off her toned legs in a Barbie-pink Tommy Hilfiger gown that had a daring slit. She completed her ensemble with shiny René Caovilla sandals.
Ambrosio opted for a similarly bold outfit at de Grisogono’s party, choosing a leggy black Roberto Cavalli dress with a plunging neckline. The supermodel chose silver Jimmy Choo sandals to finish her look.
But Ambrosio is not the only star who dared to bare on the Cannes red carpet.
Like Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro sported a gown with a skin-baring thigh-high slit and René Caovilla sandals on the amfAR red carpet. The model’s stylish snake sandals matched the silver detailing on her gown.
Of all the leggy looks that hit the Cannes red carpet, Irina Shayk may have worn the most dangerous dress of all. She stepped out in a red-hot Versace gown that featured a slit that extended all the way up to her chest, completing her look with skyscraper sandals also by the Italian label.
Elsa Hosk also opted for a red dress with a slash at Cannes, choosing an angelic strapless Ermanno Scervino gown. While sandals are the obvious choice to complete a leggy look, Hosk opted for wrap-around Christian Louboutin pumps in a red satin.
