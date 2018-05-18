Celebs in Crazy Outfits Ruled the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018

The Cannes Film Festival provides a prime opportunity for stars to show off their most glamorous style — but among the many sparkly dresses and Old Hollywood-esque gowns are some supremely bold looks.

Kendall Jenner pulled off two of the wildest ensembles during the annual festival in Cannes, France, sporting two nearly-naked dresses on the red carpet.

Jenner’s first look was a shimmery minidress and Christian Louboutin pumps. The reality star went braless in the sheer dress, baring her chest on display.

Kendall Jenner in a sheer minidress and Louboutins. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A day later, the 22-year-old stepped out in another sultry look, wearing an over-the-top swan gown by Schiaparelli with ruffled detailing at the neckline and a plunging neckline. Like the day before, Jenner left little to the imagination in the see-through gown.

Kendall Jenner in a nearly naked dress on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

By choosing a similarly barely-there dress — and with a little help from fiancé Chris Zylka — Paris Hilton pulled off one of the most outrageous Cannes looks.

Paris Hilton in a nearly naked dress and taupe pumps and Chris Zylka, wearing Gucci brogues. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The heiress wore a sheer Nicolas Jebran gown with a floral print and taupe pumps. Zylka helped carry the dress’ dramatic train, wearing sunglasses with his tuxedo and Gucci footwear for a more relaxed red carpet look.

Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow sported one of the craziest red carpet looks courtesy of dramatic feather detailing along the sleeves of her semisheer black and white patterned gown. The model completed her look with stylish Christian Louboutin bubble sandals.

Winnie Harlow wearing Christian Louboutin Atonana black patent multi-strap sandals with bubble detailing. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

