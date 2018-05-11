Check Out the New FN!

Supermodels, Leggy Gowns & Fierce Heels Are Trending at Chopard’s Secret Party in Cannes

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
irinashaykk
Julianne Moore
Lupita Nyong’o
Marion Cotillard
Stella Maxwell
View Gallery 12 Images

So far, the 71st Cannes Film Festival in the South of France has been abundant with head-turning red carpet statement looks from models and actors. And at the Secret Chopard party on Friday, quite a few famous faces showed off sultry, leggy numbers, from minidresses to gowns with thigh-high slits that made for apt choices to flaunt heels.

Irina Shayk, for one, donned a floor-length green velvet dress featuring a dangerously high slit paired with black sandals and a matching emerald necklace for the glamorous occasion.

Irina Shayk, cannes film festival, chopard party
Irina Shayk donning a green velvet dress boasting a thigh-high slit with black sandals and a statement necklace.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Izabel Goulart rocked a plunging charcoal minidress boasting an asymmetrical hem and coordinating slinky silver sandals.

Izabel Goulart, cannes film festival, chopard
Izabel Goulart
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stella Maxwell stepped out for the bash in a lacy black semisheer gown featuring a thigh-high slit and strappy black sandals.

stella maxwell, cannes film festival, chopard
Stella Mawell
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sara Sampaio wore a similar black dress with a thigh-high slit and matching three-strap sandals.

Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk also highlighted her legs on the red carpet in a pale yellow cape dress featuring a plunging silvery neckline. Strappy silver embellished sandals completed her look.

elsa hosk, cannes film festival
Elsa Hosk wearing a leggy yellow cape dress with silver embellished sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs and glamorous fashion from the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival, check out the gallery.

Want more?

How #MeToo Will Affect the Cannes Film Festival

What the Cannes Film Festival Looked like 10 Years Ago

Bella Hadid Goes Pantless With Sexy Alexander Wang Pumps at the Cannes Film Festival

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad