Supermodels, Leggy Gowns & Fierce Heels Are Trending at Chopard’s Secret Party in Cannes

So far, the 71st Cannes Film Festival in the South of France has been abundant with head-turning red carpet statement looks from models and actors. And at the Secret Chopard party on Friday, quite a few famous faces showed off sultry, leggy numbers, from minidresses to gowns with thigh-high slits that made for apt choices to flaunt heels.

Irina Shayk, for one, donned a floor-length green velvet dress featuring a dangerously high slit paired with black sandals and a matching emerald necklace for the glamorous occasion.

Irina Shayk donning a green velvet dress boasting a thigh-high slit with black sandals and a statement necklace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Izabel Goulart rocked a plunging charcoal minidress boasting an asymmetrical hem and coordinating slinky silver sandals.

Izabel Goulart CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stella Maxwell stepped out for the bash in a lacy black semisheer gown featuring a thigh-high slit and strappy black sandals.

Stella Mawell CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sara Sampaio wore a similar black dress with a thigh-high slit and matching three-strap sandals.

Sara Sampaio CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk also highlighted her legs on the red carpet in a pale yellow cape dress featuring a plunging silvery neckline. Strappy silver embellished sandals completed her look.

Elsa Hosk wearing a leggy yellow cape dress with silver embellished sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs and glamorous fashion from the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival, check out the gallery.

