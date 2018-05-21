Swoon Over These Stylish Men on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Men are starting to step up their red carpet fashion game, and today’s Billboard Music Awards is proof.

Entertainers gathered in Las Vegas to honor outstanding achievement in music, but before the ceremony began some stylish men made noteworthy arrivals.

Ne-Yo CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Always sharply dressed, Ne-Yo had on a vibrant coral suit by Calvin Klein teamed with black suede shoes by Saint Laurent. The “World of Dance” judge accessorized with a camel-colored hat, rose-tinted Ray-Bans and a gold lion lapel embellishment.

Nick Jonas’ hard work in the gym didn’t go to waste on the red carpet — hello, biceps. There was no missing his very tight bright pink button-up short-sleeve shirt with black trousers and monkstrap shoes.

Nick Jonas CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

John Legend looked dapper in Gucci, teaming a navy coat over a white top and matching trousers. Completing the look was a pair of minimalist white sneakers.

John Legend CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Going for a more formal look, Luis Fonsi had on a light-colored tuxedo jacket over a black top with matching trousers and patent lace-up dress shoes.

Luis Fonsi CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

