See the Standout ‘Superheroes Fashion’ From the Met Gala Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

This year’s Met Gala, titled “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” is right around the corner. Come May 7, Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will co-host the glamorous star-studded event alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.
With the excitement building, FN is turning back the clock to the 2008 Costume Institute Gala. Take a stroll down memory lane and see which celebs stood out on the red carpet 10 years ago under the theme “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.”
Katie Holmes honored the gala’s theme that year by donning a shimmery red sequined vintage Giorgio Armani dress paired with contrasting bright blue pointed pumps, giving her look a “Spiderman”-esque feel.
The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who attended the event with then-husband Tom Cruise, accessorized her vibrant strapless gown featuring a tiered hem with long gold necklaces and a coordinating golden bracelet and mini-clutch bag.
Meanwhile, power couple David and Victoria Beckham complemented each other with their sultry black and white attire. The British soccer player looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo, while the Spice Girl-turned-designer modeled a lacy white vintage number from the same Italian designer.
The sensual semisheer belted gown’s thigh-high slit highlighted the former pop singer’s strappy silver metallic sandals, which expertly pulled the look together.
Also on hand for the extravagant event was “Avengers” star Scarlett Johansson, who rocked a nude tulle cocktail dress courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana and semisheer nude peep-toe pumps.
Naomi Watts also paid tribute to the night’s theme in a white pleated halter gown boasting a sparkling star in the center by Thierry Mugler. Marylin Monroe-esque hair and makeup completed the Aussie actress’ head-turning look.
Scroll through the gallery to check out more from the red carpet at the 2008 Met Gala.
