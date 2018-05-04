See the Standout ‘Superheroes Fashion’ From the Met Gala Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

This year’s Met Gala, titled “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” is right around the corner. Come May 7, Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will co-host the glamorous star-studded event alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

With the excitement building, FN is turning back the clock to the 2008 Costume Institute Gala. Take a stroll down memory lane and see which celebs stood out on the red carpet 10 years ago under the theme “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.”

Katie Holmes honored the gala’s theme that year by donning a shimmery red sequined vintage Giorgio Armani dress paired with contrasting bright blue pointed pumps, giving her look a “Spiderman”-esque feel.

Katie Holmes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who attended the event with then-husband Tom Cruise, accessorized her vibrant strapless gown featuring a tiered hem with long gold necklaces and a coordinating golden bracelet and mini-clutch bag.

Meanwhile, power couple David and Victoria Beckham complemented each other with their sultry black and white attire. The British soccer player looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo, while the Spice Girl-turned-designer modeled a lacy white vintage number from the same Italian designer.

The sensual semisheer belted gown’s thigh-high slit highlighted the former pop singer’s strappy silver metallic sandals, which expertly pulled the look together.

David and Victoria Beckham CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also on hand for the extravagant event was “Avengers” star Scarlett Johansson, who rocked a nude tulle cocktail dress courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana and semisheer nude peep-toe pumps.

Scarlett Johannson. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Naomi Watts also paid tribute to the night’s theme in a white pleated halter gown boasting a sparkling star in the center by Thierry Mugler. Marylin Monroe-esque hair and makeup completed the Aussie actress’ head-turning look.

Naomi Watts. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery to check out more from the red carpet at the 2008 Met Gala.

