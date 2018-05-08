What the Cannes Film Festival Looked like 10 Years Ago

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival kicked off with a bang today, with the likes of Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett and Kristen Stewart hitting the red carpet for the annual opening ceremony.

And in honor of the famously glamorous Southern France fest, which was founded in 1946, FN is turning the clock back to 2008 to see what things looked like 10 years ago.

In ’08, Moore, who served as a festival judge that year, donned a bold canary-hued Christian Lacroix haute couture gown paired with a Bottega Veneta Knot clutch, Chopard diamonds and black strappy platform sandals at the premiere for her film “Blindness.”

Julianne Moore CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still a happy couple when they attended the “Kung Fu Panda” premiere in Cannes that same year, where the actress proudly showed off her baby bump in a plunging green gown by Max Azria Atelier.

Brad Pitt and Aneglina Jolie CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also attending the premiere for the animated film starring Jolie and Jack Black, Eva Longoria dressed in a tulle-entrenched Versace couture one-shoulder gown and chunky silver platform sandals.

Eva Longoria CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

