Pregnant Nicole Kidman, Pre-Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton & More at the 2008 Academy of Country Music Awards

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) will take the stage, April 15, in Las Vegas. With that in mind, FN decided to rewind to 2008 to see some of the ceremony’s red carpet standouts.

Remember the heavily pregnant Nicole Kidman who supported husband Keith Urban at the show? Or when Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were still an item? Keep reading to see what more of your favorite country music stars wore at the ’08 ACMs.

Before “Big Little Lies,” Nicole Kidman accompanied Keith Urban on the red carpet, where she showed off a growing baby bump in a silvery asymmetrical strapless satin dress. The Aussie actress added nude patent leather peep-toe pumps while the country star looked dapper in a sand-colored suit and laceless brown leather shoes.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert joined “The Voice” star and then-boyfriend Blake Shelton at the ACM Awards in a multicolored, patterned frock and strappy platform gold sandals. As for Shelton, the singer — who now dates Gwen Stefani — kept things casual in jeans and black leather cowboy boots.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Kellie Pickler struck a pose in the press room after the show that highlighted the red bottoms of her black satin slingback Christian Louboutin pumps, which the “American Idol” alum wore with a black, lacy tiered dress.

Kellie Pickler showing off Louboutin slingbacks. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood, who took home the award for Top Female Vocalist that year, dressed in a strapless magenta dress featuring floral detailing on the skirt and silvery ankle-strap pumps with a pointed toe.

Carrie Underwood. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery for more celebs like Taylors Swift and Jewel at the Academy of Country Music Awards ten years ago.

