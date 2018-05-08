2 Chainz Proposes at the Met Gala — See the Big Diamond Dazzler

Wedding season is upon us — and 2 Chainz is feeling the romance.

The rapper proposed to longtime love Nakesha Ward on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York tonight.

The couple already has three children together — Harmony, Heaven and Halo — and 2 Chainz often refers to Ward as his wife. But he made things official at the Met Gala tonight on bended knee on the Met’s steps to present Ward with a diamond dazzler (she happily said “yes” to his proposal).

2 Chainz proposes to his longtime girlfriend at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It was the perfect setting for the lovebirds to have the moment photographed in their finest. Ward was dressed in a pearl-colored gown with silver sandals and the entertainer was clad in all-black, including patent dress shoes. The 40-year-old is not the first to pop the question at the Met Gala: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump became engaged at the event in 2004.

While the Trumps were not in attendance, other stars made their way down the red carpet in style — ensuring that the 2018 Met Gala had its fair share of memorable moments in addition to 2 Chainz’s romantic proposal.

Detail of Nakesha Ward's engagement ring. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“Riverdale” co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart made their relationship official at the annual event, as did Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendez.

And Rihanna, who is one of the co-chairs of the 2018 Met Gala, alongside Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, stunned in a dramatic silver cape and ornate headdress.

2 Chainz and Nakesha Ward CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Clooney also looked stylish as she appeared alongside husband George for the duo’s second Met Gala appearance since they coupled up. She sported a rose-covered cape dress for the occasion.

