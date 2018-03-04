Here’s What the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago

View Slideshow The Oscars in 1998. Rex Shutterstock

Cher is not only a legendary songstress and Oscar-winning actress, she’ll also always be known for her iconic fashion statements, from the red carpet to the stage. And 20 years ago at the 1998 Academy Awards, Cher rocked one of her boldest looks to date.

Taking to the red carpet with her son Elijah Allman, the “Moonstruck” star made waves in a head-turning flesh-colored sheer beaded off-the-shoulder gown. The sensual design was pulled together with a coordinating choker, a striking head-piece and glittery peep-toe pumps.

Cher with her son Elijah Allman. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet — who was nominated for her role in James Cameron’s “Titanic” in 1998 — arrived with then-husband and film director Jim Threapleton, wearing a deep forest green swoop-neck gown featuring gold embroidering from Givenchy.

Kate Winslet with ex-husband Jim Threapleton. Rex Shutterstock

Forgoing a typical gown for the occasion, Cameron Diaz — who co-starred alongside then-boyfriend Matt Dillon in “There’s Something About Mary” the year before — instead opted for a sheer white ruffly blouse paired with an ankle-skimming pale blue patterned skirt. Matching light blue satin sandals and a sparkly mini bag completed the incredible ’90s look.

Matt Dillon and Cameron Diaz. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Frances McDormand — who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” this year — posed with fellow actress and Oscar winner Holly Hunter, who sported a light blue satin gown embellished with silver sequins. Meanwhile, McDormand wore a plunging red satin number with a sheer black embroidered duster over top while hiding behind tiny red tinted frames.

Holly Hunter (L) with Frances McDormand. Rex Shutterstock

The 90th Academy Awards airs today on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the second year in a row. Confirmed presenters include 2017 Oscar winners Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali.

For more celebs on the red carpet at the 1998 Academy Awards, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Margot Robbie & Saoirse Ronan Shine in Sandals at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon

9 Times Kim Kardashian West Channeled Her Style Icon Cher

Justin Timberlake Wears Unreleased $15,000 Air Jordan Sneakers at Brit Awards 2018