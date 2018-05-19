You Won’t Believe How Your Fave Stars Looked at the Billboard Music Awards Over the Years

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, is where the music industry’s top performers will come together wearing head-turning looks on the red carpet. Billboard’s official Twitter account will stream all of the red carpet arrivals on live.twitter.com/BBMAs beginning 6 p.m. ET ahead of the awards at 8 p.m. on NBC.

FN is turning back the clock and taking a look at some of the most memorable fashion from the BBMAs through the years.

In 1995, Grammy award-winning artist Mary J. Blige, who is known for rocking one colorway from head-to-toe, donned a statement-making black PVC jumpsuit, matching horsebit boots and a Fendi tote bag. The “Be Without You” singer completed the edgy look with red-tinted frames and shimmery gold earrings.

Mary J. Blige rocking a black PVC jumpsuit with horsebit boots and a Fendi tote bag. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Years later in 2001, Destiny’s Child won Artist of the Year for the second year in a row, and for the occasion, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams coordinated in denim ensembles with pointy bright suede pumps while Kelly Rowland sported black leather over-the-knee boots and a polka-dot off-the-shoulder dress.

Destiny's Child. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, in 2003, Celine Dion made waves in a revealing neutral-toned cut-out gown featuring crystal detailing paired with pale blue metallic strappy sandals.

Celine Dion showing some skin in a cut-out gown with crystal detailing and pale blue metallic sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For Rihanna’s first appearance at the BBMAs, the Fenty Puma designer showed off a plunging white Marylin Monroe-inspired custom Zac Posen dress and strappy gold sandals.

Rihanna wearing custom Zac Posen in 206. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more past celebrity style on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, check out the gallery.

