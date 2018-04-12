Your Next Shot at an Off-White x Nike Collab Arrives This Saturday

The massive hype behind Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collaborations gets some more gasoline thrown onto the fire this weekend when the world gets another chance to score a pair of the new VaporMax. This is Abloh’s second edition of the innovative Nike running shoe with full-length Air units; the first was released in late 2017 with the rest of the now-famous “The Ten” collection.

An update to one of the most coveted models from Virgil’s first collection, the 2018 VaporMax has been highly anticipated by collectors. The black colorway came out March 30, and now the white version is set to drop Saturday, marking the first offering of the shoe in white.

As with the previous Off-White x Nike sneaker drops, these will be extremely hard to come by. Virtually all of the select retailers around the world that will be stocking the VaporMax are opting for raffle-style releases, so check with your favorite sneaker supplier to see if it will be stocking them and exactly how they’ll be released. The retail price is set at $250. Good luck to all those hoping to purchase a pair.

