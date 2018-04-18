Nike Reveals LeBron Soldier 12 ‘Dark 23’ Inspired By LeBron’s Social Media Blackout

Before the NBA Playoffs in 2013, LeBron James made a special point to take a break from all social media to focus solely on the game. He announced to his fans via Twitter that they wouldn’t hear from him until the Playoffs had ended, and his blackout began.

Since the results of his first Playoffs blackout worked so well — LeBron led the Miami Heat to a championship — he decided to make it a yearly tradition. Now in Playoff mode once again, you won’t be hearing from LeBron on Instagram, Twitter, or any other social media platform for a while, but the latest edition of his Nike Basketball LeBron Soldier signature series is ready to make some noise.

Yesterday Nike officially unveiled the latest model of the Soldier line, which is LeBron’s second-tier signature series that he usually begins wearing during the Playoffs. The debut colorway is inspired by his annual social media blackout, featuring an all-black colorway of course.

The LeBron Soldier 12 has a design on par with many past Soldier models, characterized by a more stripped-down construction and lower price than his flagship signature model each year. Also like many past Soldier iterations, the new version comes bearing a substantial strap system for lock-down fit and support.

The Nike LeBron Soldier 12 SFG “Dark 23” launches April 25th on Nike SNKRS and at select retailers for $140.