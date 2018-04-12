Nike Is Ready for Mamba Day This Friday With Special Kobe 1 Protro

After Nike kicked off the inaugural Mamba Day campaign in 2016 to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game before retirement, April 13 quickly became a celebrated holiday for Kobe fans worldwide. You can bet Nike is ready for #MambaDay 2018.

The 2017-18 NBA regular season just ended, and the playoffs don’t begin until a day after Mamba Day on Saturday, which leaves Nike no option for celebrating the event on the court on the national stage. But that’s no problem, as Nike Basketball is set to launch a limited-edition Kobe 1 Protro, a modified version of Kobe’s first signature Nike shoe designed to perform even better than the original. The luxe black and gold colorway with special detailing launches this Friday to make sure the Black Mamba’s big day doesn’t go unnoticed.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Mamba Day” features a stealthy black upper in premium leather with suede detailing, finished with metallic gold accents that are surely inspired by Kobe’s many awards and accolades acquired throughout his basketball career. This year’s Mamba Day is commemorated on the right heel to complete the special edition Kobe 1 Protro “Mamba Day.”

Get ready, Kobe fans, because the Mamba Day Kobe 1 Protro is expected to release in very limited quantities. Pairs release via Nike SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET on April 13, priced at $175.