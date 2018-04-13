Nike’s Next $720 Self-Lacing Sneaker Releases Today

Nike’s feat of sneaker engineering known as the HyperAdapt 1.0 now comes in a new colorway as of today. The self-lacing sneaker that caught the attention of not only the sneaker community, but the entire world when it debuted in 2016 has been one of the biggest stories in the footwear industry. Hailed as the future of athletic shoe technology, the HyperAdapt 1.0 features a mechanical lacing system powered by a small motor housed in the bottom of the shoe to provide a perfect fit custom to the foot of each wearer.

Released sparingly in a few colorways throughout its two-year lifespan, the HyperAdapt 1.0 now gets one of its most interesting looks yet. This latest edition features an “Olive Flak” hue across the intricate design of the jacquard woven upper, with bright orange swooshes, a speckled gray midsole and gum rubber for the outsole. The resulting color combination is a more earthy, less sporty look than we’ve seen on previous HyperAdapts, and one that’s slightly reminiscent of Nike’s classic ACG outdoor line.

Each previous release of the HyperAdapt has been a limited run, selling out quickly even at its $720 price point. Don’t expect the HyperAdapt 1.0 “Olive Flak” to be any different. Your shot at owning a pair comes today at 5 p.m. EDT when the shoe drops on the Nike SNKRS app.