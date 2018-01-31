Merrell to Release a Hiking Boot That’s Designed By Women, For Women

A closeup of the Merrell Chameleon 7 Storm XX Mid Gore-Tex. Merrell

Merrell wants more women to be active outside. And to encourage them, the brand has a hiking boot arriving this fall with designs inspired by a women’s empowerment group rooted in the great outdoors.

The Merrell Chameleon 7 Storm XX Mid Gore-Tex hiker, which is executed with a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane and a lightweight Flexplate for stability, features designs influenced by the organization Women Who Hike and its hiking and adventure culture.

The boot is executed with a ballistic mesh upper and a traditional lacing system, a protective rubber toe cap, a molded TPU heel counter, breathable mesh lining and a Vibram TC5+ outsole. It also boasts several of Merrell’s own innovations such as M Select Fresh antimicrobial technology, a Kinetic Fit Base removable contoured insoles and Merrell Air Cushion in the heels.

The fall ’18 style from Merrell will retail for $180.

Women Who Hike was established in 2016 by avid outdoor enthusiast and social media influencer Nicole Brown. The organization hosts group hikes throughout the U.S. and Canada, and offers a membership with portions of the proceeds going to activations to get more women outside and environmental nonprofits.

