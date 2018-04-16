LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 15 Inspired by Vince Carter’s Classic Shox

The 2017-18 NBA regular season is over, but it looks like the “LeBron Watch” will continue.

Throughout 2018, NBA star LeBron James has kept the eyes of sneakerheads on his feet even more than usual by taking to the court in a series of special-edition colorways of the Nike LeBron 15, dubbed “LeBron Watch.” Each sneaker features a colorway referencing a design of Nike’s past, including the Air Griffey Max, Air Mowabb, and Air Max 95. And even the orange Nike box with gray stripes it used during the late 1980s and early ’90s was used as a colorway in the collection.

Most collectors assumed the “LeBron Watch” would end with the regular season, but James and Nike surprised us all in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, where his Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Indiana Pacers, by breaking out yet another tribute colorway of the LeBron 15. This time, James paid his respects to another standout Nike sneaker, the Shox BB4 from 2000, worn most famously by hoops legend Vince Carter. James laced up the shoe in a black and gray colorway with the heel Zoom Air bag in purple, referencing the black and silver player’s edition of the Shox BB4 worn by Carter.

LeBron James versus Lance Stephenson in 2018 NBA Playoffs CREDIT: Getty Images

James racked up a triple-double in the Nike LeBron 15 “Shox BB4” colorway, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Pacers. Indiana jumped out in front of the Cavs early and managed to stay ahead all 48 minutes, handing James his first loss in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs since 2012.

Keep your eyes on James’ feet in Game 2 on Wednesday to see if the “LeBron Watch” continues with another new colorway.

Vince Carter Wearing Nike Shox BB4 PE in 2000 CREDIT: Getty Images

