The 5 Sneakers Justin Timberlake Can Wear With His Custom Stella McCartney Suit at the Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake at the Pepsi Half Time Show press conference on Feb. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Thanks to today’s headlines, we have detail of the suit Justin Timberlake will wear during his Super Bowl LII halftime performance. But the footwear paired with the suit, however, has not yet been confirmed.

WWD reported that the pop superstar will be outfitted in a custom look by renowned designer Stella McCartney inspired by his latest “Man of the Woods” album, which is in stores now. The suit, according to WWD, will feature a faux napa fringed jacket, an organic cotton shirt with artwork by Martin Ridley, a single-breasted jacket and matching trousers executed with a Prince of Wales check and camouflage splatter.

Sketches included with the WWD report don’t show a specific shoe, but the design appears to have Nike’s iconic Swoosh branding.

Timberlake has a reputation for rocking stellar sneakers whether out and about or performing for millions of fans, and ahead of the show, Footwear News looked back at his style for suggestions on what he could pair with the suit.

Nike Air Max 1

The singer has been spotted in public in the classic style, most notably a collaboration with Atmos, which would make any iteration of the sneaker an ideal look to rock with the McCartney design. The Nike Air Max 1 is available now via nike.com and retails for $110.

Nike Air Max 1 Nike

Air Jordan 3

Timberlake caught the sneaker world’s attention when he practiced for the halftime show in the upcoming “Tinker” colorway of the Air Jordan 3. An obvious fan of the model, this look — or any other iteration of the shoe — would look great with the suit. The coveted “Black Cement” rerelease is slated for a Feb. 17 drop and will retail for $200.

Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Nike

Adidas Originals Stan Smith

Timberlake’s sneaker style isn’t limited to Nike and Jordan Brand looks. The singer is also fond of the three stripes, specifically its iconic Stan Smith silhouette, which retails for $75.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Adidas

Air Jordan 1

The “Man of the Woods” crooner’s Jordan style goes well beyond Air Jordan 3 looks. He’s also been spotted in the legendary Air Jordan 1 throughout the years, which is available now in several colorways for $110 via nike.com.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Nike

Nike Air Force 1

Timberlake has always worn classic looks, and he’s no stranger to arguably Nike’s most important sneaker, the Air Force 1. The low-cut sneaker can be picked up now for $90.