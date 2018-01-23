Allen Edmonds Teams Up With Polo Ralph Lauren For Winter Olympics Boot

Gus Kenworthy. Courtesy

Teamwork has always been the success of the Olympics, and this year is no exception. This time, two iconic fashion labels — men’s shoe brand Allen Edmonds and lifestyle brand Polo Ralph Lauren — have joined forces to create a hiking boot to be worn by Team USA in the opening and closing ceremonies of the winter games in PyeongChang in February.

The classic Alpine-inspired style is produced by Caleres-owned Allen Edmonds in its U.S. factory. The Goodyear welted style features a patch with the official logo of the U.S. Olympic team. The boot retails for $995 and is available at Ralphlauren.com and at select Ralph Lauren retail stores.

Aja Evans. Courtesy

Ralph Lauren also worked with the United States Olympic Committee on the opening and closing ceremony parade uniforms for the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams.

The head-to-toe looks, also made in the States, put the emphasis on performance. While the boots are made of water-resistant suede, the opening ceremony uniforms are designed of a wearable heat concept that integrates fashion and technology. The closing ceremony uniform combines artisanal design references with modern fabrications in red, white and blue.

Alex Shibutani. Courtesy

The apparel brand is taking its support of the athletes a step further with the launch of “Heat the Way for Team USA” social media campaign. For every post liked on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook using #HeatTheWayForTeamUSA from Jan. 22 through Jan. 24, Ralph Lauren Corporation will donate $1 up to a maximum of $100,000 to the USOC.

Want more?

Naot’s New Outdoor Sandals Are Water Friendly And Focus On Comfort

Armour Partners With Team Canada Through 2024

Game-Worn Michael Jordan Shoes From the 1984 Olympics Are Selling for Over $140,000