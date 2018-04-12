The Air Jordan 11 “Concord” Retro for 2018 Has a Release Date

One of the most popular and celebrated sneakers of all time is set for a return this year. The Air Jordan 11 “Concord” has been rumored for a Holiday 2018 retro for months, and now the world finally has a release date. Mark your calendars, the iconic colorway returns on December 8, 2018. The retail price is set at $220.

One of the most beloved sneakers of all time, the combination of white ballistic mesh and black patent leather turns as many heads now as it did when it first debuted on Michael Jordan’s feet during a 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinal game versus the Orlando Magic. With their massive popularity, it won’t matter how many pairs Jordan Brand releases in December for their first return since 2011, they’re definitely all going to sell out.

This latest bringback of the Air Jordan 11 Concord will also feature the “Remastered” construction by Jordan Brand, which includes a higher cut to the patent leather mudguard to make them more accurate to the original 1995 version. Pictured in a Photoshop rendering above, it’s still unknown if the Concord’s 2018 version will feature the standard “23” on the heels or “45” (Michael Jordan’s jersey number when he returned from retirement in ’95) like the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 released in 2016. Stay tuned for more information on the Air Jordan 11 Concord 2018 retro as it breaks.