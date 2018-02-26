Zappos Is Going to Have a Theater in Las Vegas — Welcome to the Future of Retail

The Axis at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas during the 2017 Miss Universe pageant. Rex Shutterstock

In today’s highly digital retail environment, a growing number of brands and retailers have been ramping up their efforts to lure in shoppers by offering better experiences — but e-commerce shoe giant Zappos may have just raised the stakes.

The Las Vegas-based company announced that it has entered into a multiyear partnership with Caesars Entertainment to open a theater in its home city, starting with a total rebranding of The Axis, a 7,000-seat state-of-the-art live venue on the Strip that has hosted awards shows and concerts, including the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

The new theater will be recognized as the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which brings in an innovative dance floor, VIP table seating concept and nightlife-oriented services provided by Drai’s Management Group, with additional initiatives to be announced.

“The next evolutionary step for Zappos is going to be about bringing our service to life in new and experimental ways. We want to mix what we know about service with what Caesars Entertainment knows about putting on an amazing show,” said Zappos executive Tyler Williams. “Zappos Theater will let us create fun, a little weirdness and an opportunity to wow people through rocking out.”

With this enterprise, Zappos hopes to connect with consumers on a deeper level, improving brand recognition among current shoppers and reaching a market of frequent concertgoers who may be unaware of the brand. The move would not only act as a lifelong marketing opportunity for the e-tailer (provided that the venue kept the Zappos name) but also serve as a model for other retailers looking to capitalize on the new generation of shoppers.

“Partnering with a company that is not only known for their world-class customer service but is also a Las Vegas-based company shows our customers the level of dedication the theater has committed to delivering an exceptional music experience and A-list entertainment, solidifying the venue’s reputation as the city’s premier live music destination,” said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment.

