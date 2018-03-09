U.S. Homeland Security Agency Taps Salesforce to Better Manage Border Activities

Courtesy Image

Salesforce recently announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection — the U.S. Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agency — is implementing its cloud services to “modernize its recruiting process, from hire to retire, and manage border activities and digital engagement with citizens,” according to a company spokesperson.

And that could have a big impact on the footwear industry — particularly regarding the flow of cross-border merchandise.

According to Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, forward-thinking innovation is a positive for both the footwear industry and the CBP. “It’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “My hope is that any kind of initiative to modernize is helpful to move goods as effectively as possible.”

“In this competitive hiring environment, it is critical for law enforcement agencies to embrace new technologies as a tool for accomplishing their mission — and CBP is no exception,” said Linda Jacksta, its assistant commissioner of the office of human resource management. “We are committed to investing in innovative technologies and solutions, such as Salesforce, to improve our business in the most cost-effective and efficient manner possible.”

Dave Rey, EVP of public sector at Salesforce, said there is enormous opportunity for government agencies right now to “modernize” so that they can meet the expectations of todays’ “digitally savvy” individuals. “By deploying Salesforce, CBP is empowering its employees with a modern CRM platform that will boost engagement, information sharing and productivity,” he said.

Salesforce customers include Adidas, Toms and Macy’s.

