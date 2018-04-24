New Web Tool Helps Footwear Brands Improve Personalized Product Recommendations

With millennial and Generation Z preferences shaping — and informing — the retail environment, personalization continues to be a priority for footwear businesses looking to enhance the customer experience.

Oracle Bronto’s new product selection tool, Recommendations Web, claims to deliver just that.

“Our goal has always been to help merchants maximize engagement and drive revenue by elevating the omnichannel shopping experience,” said George Moser, a GM.

Moser said that the introduction of Recommendations Web aims to help his team’s customers “stay ahead of increasing expectations” as well as achieve business goals.

According to a spokesperson for Oracle Bronto, the tool allows marketers to “easily and quickly” add “personalized product recommendations anywhere on their e-commerce website” with an aim to boost engagement, conversion rates and revenue.

Specifically, the spokesperson said that Recommendations Web is integrated within the company’s Bronto Marketing Platform. It allows commerce marketers to “leverage a combination of custom business rules and predictive models” to automate what was described as “dynamic personalized product recommendations.”

The spokesperson also reinforced that the tool is multichannel-focused, offering a “seamless” transition from email to web. Recommendations Web ascertains that the appearance and branding of item recommendations are consistent across channels.

The product comes as an extension of the company’s portfolio of email recommendation products, and Oracle Bronto’s website notes that its marketing services have boosted success for brands such as Clarks, Greats and Emu Australia.

