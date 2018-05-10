These 3 Tech Solution Providers Can Help Boost Footwear Businesses

As the retail landscape undergoes its transformation as consumer demands shift, the pressure to deliver products faster and more efficiently – online and in stores – continues to build.

As a result, reducing supply chain redundancies and inefficiencies is a priority. On the sourcing and product development side of the footwear business, product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions and services aim to help. Companies offering PLM solutions tout reductions in overall cycle and lead times as well as improved collaboration with suppliers, rapid innovation and higher quality end products.

Here are some of the top companies offering PLM solutions for footwear brands and retailers.

Lectra

A technology solutions firm specializing in product life cycle software for fashion apparel and athletic footwear, Lectra’s latest PLM 4.0 offering is designed to help businesses navigate “Industry 4.0.” This is in reference to what analysts and economists describe as the “fourth industrial revolution” impacting business today.

Lectra’s solution allows users to “connect the dots” between all of its technology, team members and processes by “creating a fully digitalized” supply chain.

PTC

Software giant PTC provides “end-to-end” PLM, and the company boasts that its relevant solutions can be implemented from any device. Described on the firm’s website as “uniquely flexible, scalable, robust and secure,” PTC claims that its adaptability allows users to begin their PLM efforts quickly, all while with the ability to “grow at their own pace.”

Bamboo Rose

This Gloucester, Mass-based company’s retail PLM aims to help suppliers and retailers “get the right products to market at the right time and at the right price,” — and its website sassily notes that benefits of its service include “one version of the truth.”

The solution also offers minimized sampling costs, and a notable 20 to 50 percent reduction in cycle times.

