Salesforce Launches App to Spur Growth at Smaller Footwear Firms

While the wheels are turning at retail, small footwear businesses may have reason to be optimistic. Salesforce recently launched Service Cloud Essentials, an expansion of its portfolio that encompasses “intelligent” and “easy-to-use” apps targeted at small biz teams. According to a spokesperson for the company, these offerings could empower businesses to both grow and innovate faster.

Among other features, Service Cloud Essentials makes it easy for “teams to set up their helpdesks instantly and provide customers with faster, more personalized customer service.” What’s more, this app offers customer interactions in a “360-degree desktop view,” meaning participating footwear brands and retailers will be armed the information necessary to resolve issues faster, more accurately, and from one single spot.

Service Cloud Essentials follows the company’s launch of Sales Cloud Essentials last year, which aims to empower small sales teams “to get up-and-running fast, work smarter and sell more,” explained a spokesperson for Salesforce.

“There are more than 125 million small businesses around the world all working toward one common goal: growth,” said Mike Rosenbaum, EVP of customer relationship management applications at Salesforce. “With Essentials, we’ve taken the full power of Salesforce and tailored it for the unique needs of small businesses. Essentials is easy to set up and use — and it’s future-proof, so small businesses can add new capabilities quickly and easily as they grow.”

Marie Rosecrans, SVP of small business marketing at Salesforce, added that Salesforce Essentials gives small businesses the tools to tackle the “unique needs and challenges” they are likely to face as they grow. “Small businesses are the cornerstone of innovation and economic growth,” she said.

