Salesforce Set to Majorly Boost Its Canadian Business

Salesforce is adding major fuel to its Canadian business.

Just ahead of a recent stateside meeting with prime minister Justin Trudeau, the company — and key provider to the footwear industry — announced plans to invest $2 billion over the next five years to encourage its Canadian business’ growth.

According to a spokesperson for the company, as a part of this investment, Salesforce is in the works to increase its headcount, real estate trail as well as data center capacity in order to support its quickly growing customer base in the country.

“As the world’s fastest growing top five software company, we look forward to a great partnership and to expanding our employees, customers and innovation in Canada,” said Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s chairman and CEO.

The spokesperson added that this announcement comes on the heels of Salesforce having been named the top customer relationship management provider in Canada by Gartner Inc.

What’s more, the spokesperson continued that Salesforce — along with its web of customers and partners in the country — are estimated to create more than 28,000 direct jobs and $17 billion USD in new business revenue in Canada by 2022.

The spokesperson said that Salesforce is committed to charitable endeavors in the country. Specifically, the company’s employees in Canada have pledged to volunteer 45,000 hours in their local communities this year. (Last year, the employees volunteered over 36,000 hours with local nonprofits.)

Salesforce.org has also notably donated over $1 million to local communities, according to the spokesperson, and more than 800 Canadian nonprofits purportedly use Salesforce free of charge or at a discounted rate.

