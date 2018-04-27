Salesforce Set to Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business

Salesforce is continuing to broaden its global footprint.

It recently revealed its $2 billion investment to boost its Canadian business — and now the CRM company has turned its attention toward France. Salesforce said it intends to invest $2.2 billion in its French business over the next five years.

“France is home to some of the world’s most respected and innovative brands, and a growing number are turning to Salesforce to power their digital transformations,” said the firm’s chairman and CEO, Marc Benioff. “We see tremendous opportunity in France and with this investment.”

In addition to emphasizing new revenue channels and innovation, a spokesperson for Salesforce explained that the organization is undergoing fast growth in France. Consequently, the spokesperson noted, the firm plans to “increase its headcount, real estate footprint and data center capacity” in the country in order to accommodate its growing customer base.

According to the spokesperson, the company’s move will also boost France’s economy in a variety of ways.

“Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in France will create more than 37,100 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs by 2022, and $24.3 billion in new business revenue according to research by IDC,” the spokesperson said.

The investment reveal also follows the company being identified by Gartner Inc. as the top CRM provider in the country based on 2016 data, the spokesperson added.

