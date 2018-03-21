Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft in $6.5 Billion Blockbuster Deal

In this uncertain business environment, the savviest of companies are investing deeply to provide enriched and carefully developed experiences for their customers.

Salesforce has signed a “definitive agreement” to acquire MuleSoft, a platform that builds application networks, in a $6.5 billion deal.

According to a spokesperson for Salesforce, MuleSoft will power up Salesforce’s Integration Cloud, allowing “all enterprises to surface any data — regardless of where it resides — to drive deep and intelligent customer experiences throughout a personalized 1-to-1 journey.”

The deal comes after Salesforce recently said it would expand its portfolio of apps targeted to small businesses, a boon for companies in the footwear and fashion segments.

The spokesperson said that the venture aims to result in speedier growth and further innovation delivery in large volumes for MuleSoft, as well as the acceleration of “customers’ digital transformations” where they will be able to “unlock data across legacy systems, cloud apps and devices to make smarter, faster decisions and create highly differentiated, connected customer experiences.”

As Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce, put it: “Every digital transformation starts and ends with the customer.” He said, “Together, Salesforce and MuleSoft will enable customers to connect all of the information throughout their enterprise across all public and private clouds and data sources — radically enhancing innovation.”

MuleSoft chairman and CEO Greg Schott said: “With the full power of Salesforce behind us, we have a tremendous opportunity to realize our vision of the application network even faster and at scale. Together, Salesforce and MuleSoft will accelerate our customers’ digital transformations, enabling them to unlock their data across any application or end point.”

Salesforce customers include Adidas and Aldo.

