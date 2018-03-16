Alibaba Launches Cloud Data Center Operation in Indonesia

Alibaba's Jack Ma. Rex Shutterstock

Alibaba Group continues to focus on remaining one step ahead of its retail competitors.

The Chinese e-tail giant recently revealed that its cloud computing arm, Alibaba Cloud, has begun operations in its first Indonesia-based data center.

Alex Li, GM of Asia Pacific at Alibaba Cloud, explained why this move was an especially good fit for the company. “As the only global cloud services provider originating from Asia, we are uniquely positioned with cultural and contextual advantages to provide innovative data intelligence solutions and computing capabilities to customers across this region,” said Li.

According to a company spokesperson, the center is the first global public cloud platform in Indonesia that will provide a “local choice for Indonesian businesses, particularly SMEs and startups, by offering a powerful, reliable and cost-effective cloud product and services.”

The spokesperson continued that this “comprehensive suite” of products and services will encompass elastic computing, database service, networking, security, analytics, big data and more.

Moreover, the spokesperson added that the center’s launch comes as part of Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to support the Indonesian government’s plan to create 1,000 startups by 2020.

Alibaba Group’s cloud computing arm also revealed that it will bring its Alibaba Cloud Certified Professional program to Indonesia. Within one year, the program aspires to train 300 — and certify 100 — “cloud-savvy professionals” in the country.

This initiative aims to provide “both entrepreneurs and local talent with knowledge regarding the best-in-class technology” in the fields of cloud computing, big data and security, explained the spokesperson.

“By providing a full range of cutting-edge cloud solutions and combining this with our expertise, we can assist Indonesian SMEs, government and enterprises to integrate advanced cloud technology into their daily operations to drive innovation and thrive in the digital age,” said Raymond Ma, head of Alibaba Cloud for ASEAN & ANZ.

Want More?

How One Pinterest-Integrated Website Could Change Shopping

Shoes For Crews Expedites PLM Implementation with Centric Software

What’s in Store for the Footwear Industry? Experts Say Innovation