These Cloud Apps Leverage AI to Boost Business Efficiency — and Predict Mishaps Before They Happen

Boosted efficiency, better decisions, minimized costs and increased yields are all top-of-mind for businesses — especially in today’s evolving retail climate. This is perhaps most evident when it comes to manufacturers who must carefully monitor each stage of production — no matter how minor — to ascertain a mishap-free experience.

The good news: Tech companies are taking note. The latest example comes form Oracle, whose new artificial intelligence cloud applications — with capabilities for “rapid analysis and actionable insights” — aim to help manufacturing organizations on all of fronts.

“Traditionally, pattern and correlation analysis and predictive analysis are done by a small group of specialist data scientists,” said Ramchand Raman, VP of product development. “Oracle Adaptive Intelligent Applications for Manufacturing dramatically simplifies the output of complex machine learning and AI algorithms and presents these insights to average business users to drive better, faster decision-making.”

What’s more, the abstracts — which include pattern and correlation analysis, genealogy and traceability analysis, as well as predictive analysis — help enhance overall performance and result in what the company described as “smart” manufacturing, a spokesman said.

Specifically, the apps “process vast amounts of data from production environments and rapidly identify issues, enabling improved operational efficiency,” the spokesperson explained. This feedback empowers manufacturers “to spot anomalies” throughout production and figure out the root causes, thereby predicting events — notably, mishaps — before they even happen, he said.

The company has provided services to customers like Schuh and Macy’s.

