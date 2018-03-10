Nordstrom’s Newest Digital Investments Will Completely Change the Way You Shop

An Instagram in honor of Nordstrom's annual half yearly sale. Courtesy of Instagram

Nordstrom just made major money moves to significantly improve the shopping experience for its customers. On Thursday, the company announced the acquisition of digital startups BevyUp and MessageYes.

“The retail environment is changing faster than ever, but the value of service, speed, convenience and newness remains constant,” Nordstrom technology SVP Brian Gill said in a statement. “To continue to be successful into the future, we need to invest in technologies that will enable us to deliver on those qualities and better serve customers in a digitally connected world.”

BevyUp is a digital selling tool that will allow the Nordstrom community to be more connected. Through the platform, sales associates and customers can exchange ideas and information on the retailer’s products.

Eventually, the brand’s goal is to integrate the investment in a new app that’s scheduled to be released next year. “BevyUp was founded on the simple idea that retailers could develop meaningful connections with their customers,” founder and CEO Mauricio Cuevas said. “We’ve helped revolutionize the customer experience by extending a salesperson’s relationships beyond the confines of brick-and-mortar stores. Becoming a part of the Nordstrom team gives us the opportunity to take our combined efforts even farther.”

MessageYes is geared toward making the art of e-commerce even easier by taking the one-click purchase model to the next level. The artificial intelligence technology can send shoppers notifications on items they’d likely want, which they’ll be able to purchase by simply clicking yes.

“MessageYes marks a meaningful addition to our existing depth of talent and experience in engineering, data science and machine learning — all skills that are essential to our future growth,” Gill explained. “We share the same vision for the future of retail, and their team will accelerate our efforts to deliver a meaningful, personalized experience for our customers.”

One thing’s for sure — we all have much more to look forward to than the store’s annual half yearly sale.

