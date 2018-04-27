Why Top Execs from TJX and Victoria’s Secret Are Joining the Board of NewStore

Omnichannel cloud platform NewStore Inc., which has worked with brands such as Adidas, has added two members to its board of directors.

A spokesperson for the company described the new appointees — Carol Meyrowitz and Sharen Jester Turney — as “retail icons.” He said the two executives will add “invaluable knowledge and experience in retail” to NewStore.

“I firmly believe that retail success is driven by a deep understanding of consumers and their relationship to brands,” said Meyrowitz, executive chairman of The TJX Cos. (and its former CEO) regarding her new role.

Added Jester Turney, previously president and CEO of Victoria’s Secret: “At Victoria’s Secret, we created an emotional experience that captivated women around the world. We understood that successful retail is about delivering meaningful connections. NewStore offers a platform for scaling that crucial personalized experience between associate and consumer, which finally delivers the omnichannel capabilities retail has been waiting for.”

Jester Turney continued, “We built the Victoria’s Secret brand on customer connection, and I’m looking forward to bringing everything I learned along the way to NewStore.”

The industry veteran explained that personalization and scalability are two key factors toward achieving omnichannel success at retail, and she said that “NewStore clearly understands the connection points needed to make this happen.”

According to NewStore CEO and founder Stephan Schambach, the new members’ contributions will be critical for the company.

“[Their] influence in the retail industry will enable NewStore to uncover new ways of working with our customers, pinpoint optimal outreach strategies for potential clients and ensure we continue to offer tailored products and services to the brands with whom we partner,” he said.

Jester Turney also weighed in on the intersection between NewStore and the footwear category.

“Consumers are passionate about their shoes, so the opportunity at hand for brands is to harvest that passion and ensure those consumers become lifelong fans through incredible shopping experiences,” she told FN. “We’re seeing iconic brands like Nike move away from wholesale business models to focus on selling directly to their customers through their digital channels and stores. This shift in strategy gives a brand like Nike a more intimate interaction with the customer throughout their buying journey, giving way to a more personalized shopping experience.”

Accordingly, she explained, “one of the most valuable assets brands have in their toolbox is their physical stores,” and NewStore aspires to “help brands empower their associates and strategically leverage their stores to create deeper [1-to-1] relationships.”

Via mobile technology or in-store, their consensus was that an omnichannel experience is key. As Schambach said, “I’m confident [Meyrowitz and Jester Turney will] help lead us on our mission to deliver true omnichannel to retail.”

