Melissa U.S. Taps Tech Firm Cymbio to Boost Sales Initiatives

The footwear retail landscape is competitive and savvy brands, retailers and distributors are turning to tech to enhance sales and revenue growth. Melissa U.S. has chosen tech firm Cymbio for its wholesale growth platform.

According to a Cymbio spokesperson, Melissa tested its platform for six months and experienced a “lift of more than 14 percent in units sold across selected accounts.” The spokesperson added that Melissa intends to implement Cymbio with at least 400 of its existing retailers as well as new accounts.

Michele Levy, founder & CEO of Ilhabela – Melissa’s U.S. distributor – confirmed that working with Cymbio will not only strengthen the Brazilian brand’s sales capabilities with its partners, but is also set to produce “mutual growth with low risk.”

The platform will enable Melissa to provide retailers with the opportunity to display and sell products in-store and via e-commerce channels, with the shipping coming directly from the brand’s warehouses without integration from the retailer’s site, explained the spokesperson. What’s more, Cymbio will automate the entire sales process — from “seamless product injection, inventory management [and] order routing to payment collection,” the spokesperson continued.

Roy Avidor, Cymbio’s CEO, said that brands and retailers are searching for better ways to collaborate — especially in today’s evolving and complex retail environment. “After heavily investing in [direct-to-consumer] channels [and] marketplaces, brands are recognizing the wholesale business as the next growth engine, with an emphasis on simplifying processes and cutting down expenses for both brands and their retail partners,” he said.

