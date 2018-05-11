Li & Fung Inks New Partnership to Speed Up Supply Chain

In a rocky retail landscape, the joining of forces among companies — and feeding off one another’s expertise to produce better and more efficient products — perhaps has never been more critical.

Enter supply chains solutions giant Li & Fung Ltd.’s recent reveal that it teamed up with Softwear Automation Inc., a firm that develops sewing tech for manufacturing automation in the fashion and footwear industries.

Described by a Li & Fung spokesperson as a “strategic partnership,” the effort aspires to “[leverage] Li & Fung’s global supplier network and Softwear [Automation’s] autonomous sewing worklines. The aim is to create a fully digital manufacturing supply chain for apparel and textile products.”

“Consumers’ demand to get things faster, quicker and more unique than ever before is only increasing,” said Palaniswamy Rajan, chairman and CEO of Softwear Automation. “[This collaboration, along with our company’s ‘Sewbots’, will] enable the speed needed for on-demand, made-to-measure manufacturing, at scale.”

Related News How Epson and Kornit Are Advancing the Digital Textile Printing Game These 3 Tech Solution Providers Can Help Boost Footwear Businesses

To start with, the firms will focus on the supply chain of t-shirts, but the spokesperson said there is potential to enter into other product categories in the future. And the opportunities this move — and its attention toward the benefits that digitalization and automation represent for industries such as footwear — are significant.

As Spencer Fung, group CEO of Li & Fung, said: “The benefits [of this relationship] will not only reach our suppliers, but all our stakeholders along the supply chain.”

Want More?

New Survey Finds Hidden Bank Fees Are Impacting Consumers

Nike, Wayfair, Oath Execs Reveal the Importance of Experience, Mobile Innovation

These 3 Companies Help Retailers Cross Borders, Build Revenue Channels