Lectra Reveals New Solutions to Boost Team Transparency, Data Sharing

In a complex retail environment, footwear teams are finding that reacting quick to market conditions can lead to lasting success.

Fittingly, Lectra — a technology solutions company specializing in product life cycles for fashion apparel and athletic footwear — has revealed new offerings geared specifically to “power up” design and product development teams. These additions will support fashion companies in meeting “tighter deadlines” and “manage wider product mixes with speed and serenity,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Céline Choussy Bedouet, chief marketing and communications officer at Lectra, said: “We recognize first and foremost that today’s fashion industry professionals need to feel well equipped and at ease in order to perform well under tight deadlines.”

The solutions, Lectra Connected Design and Lectra Connected Development, aim to deliver “collaborative environments that integrate business applications to aggregate, standardize and store data from all design and product development stages,” said the spokesperson.

Related News Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft in $6.5 Billion Blockbuster Deal Melissa U.S. Taps Tech Firm Cymbio to Boost Sales Initiatives

What’s more, the spokesperson added that these solutions allow for “criteria-based searches, inciting users to capitalize on data links, and providing them with innovative tools and services to speed up their processes.”

Bedouet said her firm is not only confident the product introduction will help design and development teams work faster, but also “more easily build quality” into the items they produce. “That way, [these team members] can reach their fullest potential as key contributors to their companies’ success,” she said.

Want More?

How One Pinterest-Integrated Website Could Change Shopping

Shoes For Crews Expedites PLM Implementation with Centric Software

What’s in Store for the Footwear Industry? Experts Say Innovation