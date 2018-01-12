Groupe Dynamite Taps Oracle Retail for Explosive Growth

Shutterstock / everything possible

Retailers continue to turn attention toward boosting growth for 2018.

A spokesperson for Oracle Retail — which offers an integrated suite of business applications, cloud services and hardware to power commerce — said that Montreal-based fast-fashion retailer Groupe Dynamite has chosen its services to help boost growth and encourage inventory productivity.

Specifically, Groupe Dynamite has adopted the Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Service. According to the spokesperson, the result of this implementation aims to “propel teams forward with an integrated, science-based cloud planning solution.”

Julie Fillion, senior director of planning at Groupe Dynamite, explained why she felt the decision was right for her team.

“Our current process and incumbent solution required an assortment planning process that was time-consuming and cumbersome,” she said. “By shifting to Oracle Retail, we are empowering our teams with an intuitive and modern interface and a holistic planning solution that provides store-level detail and allows us to make more strategic merchandise decisions.”

Sylvain Duval, COO at Groupe Dynamite, added that he recognized the need to be increasingly efficient in regard to time allocation for products, particularly in such a competitive market. “We want to apply the science and optimization of Oracle Retail cloud services to drive efficiency and productivity today,” he said.

The retailer has a long history of partnership with Oracle Retail, and Ray Carlin, Oracle Retail’s SVP and general manager, said that he looked forward to the extension of that relationship.

“Our Oracle Retail Planning Cloud Services offer best-in-class solutions that enable retailers to drive profitability and remain flexible to the changing retail environment,” he said. “With the minimized costs associated with cloud deployment, retailers like Groupe Dynamite are able to experience return on investment more quickly.”

