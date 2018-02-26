Finish Line Taps TXT Retail to ‘Modernize’ Its Omnichannel

Courtesy of Finish Line

Finish Line continues to demonstrate its commitment to boosting its business operations and strategies.

The retailer has implemented an offering from TXT Retail, an Aptos company, in order to “modernize” its omnichannel merchandising decisions, said a spokesperson for Aptos.

TXT Retail Merchandise Planning solution has been deployed across 950 Finish Line locations as well as digital channels. According to the spokesperson, it provides support to the retailer in regard to establishing its “global targets for all products, brands and channels they serve, while harmonizing buying decisions to expected demand.”

Specifically, the spokesperson continued, the offering helps to “easily simulate and make course corrections to keep a firm handle on the achievement of margin and inventory investment targets.” The spokesperson added that Finish Line is also using the application to upkeep its planning with vendors.

“[This partnership with TXT Retail] has advanced our merchandising processes to better serve our customers,” said Brad Eckhart, SVP of planning and allocation at Finish Line. “The use of TXT Retail’s industry-leading solution supports our objective to provide seamless customer experiences and the best localized product selection to our shoppers. At the same time, we have optimized our inventory investment to deliver the most profitable product mixes.

“The collaborative working relationship between TXT Retail and Finish Line sets the stage for success,” he continued. “We valued TXT Retail’s planning expertise and the willingness they demonstrated to implement the best merchandise planning application to fit the needs of our customers and business under budget and on schedule.”

