Oracle NetSuite Program Adds Four Partners in Bid to Support Footwear Firms

Cloud-based solutions continue to thrive in the footwear industry.

Case in point: Oracle NetSuite has found four partners to join its solution-based program — ERA Consulting Group, Smartbridge, Softengine and Vibrant are among those teaming up with the provider to build cloud enterprise resource planning practices. The result, according to a spokesperson for Oracle NetSuite, is anticipated to “help clients accelerate growth while improving efficiency and insights into business operations.”

According to the spokesperson, these partnerships come at a time of notable demand for cloud-based business management as organizations shy away from “outdated legacy applications and costly in-house infrastructure.” The goal is to enhance performance and profitability with what the spokesperson described as the greater business flexibility of cloud-based systems.

These businesses are now positioned to quickly expand their client base while “enjoying the high margins and recurring revenue available through the NetSuite Solution Provider Program,” said the spokesperson.

Craig West, Oracle NetSuite’s VP of alliances and channels, said, “Our four new partners deliver deep industry-specific expertise and a proven track record of excellence in helping their clients meet and exceed business objectives.”

And as Benoit Gagnon, ERA Consulting’s CEO, noted, the trend of businesses adopting cloud solutions is likely to continue. “As a cloud solution, we’re able to implement NetSuite faster so that clients can focus on optimizing and growing their business,” he said. “More organizations are rapidly embracing cloud solutions, and it will only go up from here.”