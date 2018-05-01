How One Software Giant’s New India Support Center Could Help Shoe Firms

Businesses continue to gravitate to India – especially to the city of Hyderabad – when looking to expand.

Outsourcing and business software applications company CGS — which touts customers such as Frye, Aerosoles and Tommy Bahama — has opened a new technical support facility in the city.

“With a wealth of technology talent in the Hyderabad area, it allowed CGS to further its service offerings in the region,” said Jithendra Rao Battu, managing director and country manager of CGS India. “We have been providing software R&D through our Hyderabad office for more than a decade. This expansion of technical contact center support services will further our domestic growth.”

A spokesperson for the firm said that CGS India will offer business process outsourcing technical support to CGS’ “growing list” of multinational clients. What’s more, to accommodate the expansion, the spokesperson said that the company is set to hire an additional 150 employees.

CGS has offices throughout North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia — and its India team will add to its overall language capabilities, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

CGS president and CEO Phil Friedman summed up that the company aspires to provide enriched consumer experiences through its international emphasis. “Through consistent global quality support services, CGS provides an end-to-end seamless solution to our customers, enhancing the overall customer experience,” he said.

