Shoes For Crews Expedites PLM Implementation with Centric Software

Slip-resistant footwear brand Shoes For Crews has updated its product lifecycle management system with Centric Software. The goal, according to the label, is to offer more accurate manufacturing, shipping and inventory fulfillment.

Pam Buckingham, director of PLM and product development at Shoes For Crews, said that the cloud-based feature of the software has been particularly effective, as was its speedy implementation of a solution.

“With the partnership of the Centric team, we cut our projected go-live date from May to April, and then ended up actually going live in March, just 42 business days after our kick-off date,” she said. “The future is in cloud-based PLM solutions and the benefits of an off-premise solution were obvious straight away when we saw the speed of deployment.”

According to a spokesperson for Centric Software, Shoes For Crews announced it tapped the software company in December 2016.

Buckingham added that a variety of features set the company’s offerings apart. “We wanted to see how it would work for us in real use cases day to day, not just see presentations with dummy data,” she said. “Centric has functionality, ease of use, consistency throughout the product, an agile approach and the ability to install and go live a lot faster.”

Centric Software counts Crocs, Mascaró and Vionic among its client base. According to the company, more than 80 footwear brands worldwide utilize its solutions.

