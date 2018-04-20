How One Retail Solutions Provider Is Helping Dallas Turn Into the Next Silicon Valley

The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is experiencing a major tech boom. And with good reason — home to corporate giants Dell, Neiman Marcus and Halliburton, the region strikes a balance between tech, retail and manufacturing.

Newer companies are flocking to the city, too. Celerant Technology — a point-of-sale software provider for footwear retailers — just opened a new office in Arlington, Texas, which is adjacent to the Dallas and Ft. Worth areas.

“The decision to open a new office in Arlington was a logical step for the growth of our company,” said Ian Goldman, the company’s CEO. “Our new office is near many of our existing retail clients, providing a local presence which will allow us to better serve our customers in the region.”

Texas governor Greg Abbott last year reflected that the state offers an especially business-friendly environment — with its lack of both corporate income tax and personal income tax — and he pointed to the recent expansions of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Oracle and Microsoft as evidence of the state’s unique corporate appeal.

While the Lone Star state might be undergoing a tech renaissance, it’s not just the location itself that was a draw for Celerant Technology.

According to a spokesperson for the firm, which counts Chinese Laundry, Tootsies and Robert Wayne Footwear among its customer base, the move is part of the company’s overall growth strategy. As the spokesperson described, the new location aims to augment the company’s footprint across the country. (The firm’s Texas location joins its New York headquarters and California and Georgia outposts.) Additionally, the Arlington office will offer a place for meetings, professional services, product demonstrations and customer support.

