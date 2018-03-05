How One Software Firm Made Supply Chains Greener — and Nabbed an Award Along the Way

Shutterstock / tolotola

Companies across the fashion industry continue to up their commitment to sustainable action and eco-friendly moves.

One such company is CBX Software. A spokesperson for the retail product lifestyle management (PLM), global sourcing and extended supply chain software provider said the firm nabbed the Green Supply Chain Award by sourcing management authority Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

According to the spokesperson, Supply & Demand Chain Executive identified the software company as one that complied with the award’s honorary features. The spokesperson explained that the award is granted to companies that “best exemplify” an enduring commitment to making a positive impact on the environment, while at the same time maintaining “a high level of business proficiency.”

The spokesperson said that the firms on the receiving end of the award were described as having “an efficient green supply chain, or [offer] a supply chain, PLM solution that enables companies to address their own supply chain inefficiencies and sustainability downfalls.”

John Yuva, of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive, weighed in. “Honorees for this year’s award demonstrate that corporate social responsibility is a business imperative that transcends the company and extends throughout the supply chain, involving suppliers and customers,” he said. “The number of entries only increase year over year, demonstrating how critical sustainability initiatives are within companies.”

“Our clients are able to achieve their sustainable supply chain strategies by reducing the paper used in the supply chain process by using a combined retail sourcing and PLM solution,” said CBX Software’s Michael Hung. “Also by digitalizing their sampling process, our clients are able to reduce the number of physical samples used in the supply chain strategy.”

