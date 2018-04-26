Canadian Retailer Browns Shoes Boosts Customer Service with Major Tech Update

Browns Shoes Inc. is aiming to stay in the retail lead with a major tech overhaul.

Case in point: Tech provider OrderDynamics — in collaboration with solutions company OSF Commerce — has revealed the “completed integration of out-of-the-box distributed order management technology (DOM) with order consolidation” for Browns Shoes.

According to OrderDynamics’ website, out-of-the-box DOM includes systems that are turnkey ready for merchants’ needs.

The new order consolidation feature, meanwhile, will allow for all items within an online order to be brought together into “one single ship-able” package.

“Having partners like OSF Commerce and OrderDynamics ensures that we are able to provide our shoppers with exceptional experiences regardless of how they choose to shop with us,” said Richard Sejean, director of e-commerce for the Canadian footwear retailer.

Fittingly, the aim with this tech is to deliver an “enhanced” shopping experience with strengthened omnichannel capabilities, confirmed a spokesperson for OrderDynamics.

Steve Bielawski, SVP of sales and marketing at OrderDynamics, also shared how it might benefit Browns Shoes.

“The seamless connection to Browns Shoes’ Salesforce Commerce Cloud system now shows customers full, real-time inventory visibility which helps create a true sense of availability and urgency with different products,” Bielawski said. “It [also] lets Browns Shoes avoid lost orders due to stock-outs which helps increase sales revenue.”

The spokesperson specified that Browns Shoes now boasts a “robust” and “timely” order-to–fulfillment process. Customer orders — from the order receipt stage to confirmation with tracking — can be completed in 15 minutes, for example.

What’s more, according to the spokesperson, the footwear business now has express shipping “with 99.5 percent certainty of meeting fulfillment promises” and “[the retailer has] also benefited from a 13 percent drop in time-to-ship.”

In addition, the solution means new capabilities for customers. They will now be able to “click-and-collect” (meaning in-store pickups of online purchases, when convenient) and registered shoppers can view their full order histories from both on and offline purchases.

Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Commerce, added that contributions by CRM company Salesforce were also critical to this move. “Leveraging our expertise with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to implement OrderDynamics’ solution allowed us to expand our knowledge further and offer our clients even greater options to meet their retailing needs,” he explained.

