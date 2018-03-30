Alibaba Business School Teams Up With UNCTAD to Empower Asian Entrepreneurs

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Alibaba Business School have partnered to enroll a class of Asian entrepreneurs at a ceremony in Hangzhou, China in an effort to fuel their ongoing professional development.

As Brian A. Wong, VP of Alibaba Group, put it: “Our goal is to inspire entrepreneurs to serve as pioneers for building a more inclusive development model that is not just good for their business, but also good for society by creating platforms that all can participate in and benefit from.”

The 11-day course is a part of UNCTAD’s eFounders Initiative, a series of partnerships UNCTAD is forming in order to reach the United Nation’s sustainable development goals. What’s more, it comes as “part of a commitment by Jack Ma, Alibaba Group’s founder and executive chairman and UNCTAD special adviser, to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs from developing countries in five years,” explained a spokesperson for Alibaba.

Throughout the experience, 37 participants will gain “first-hand exposure to e-commerce innovations from China and around the world” as well as become “eFounders Fellows,” according to the spokesperson.

The course aims to empower the entrepreneurs “[to] become catalysts in their home country that will spur the digital transformation of their economies,” said the spokesperson, adding that the participants are founders of their respective startups, focusing on sectors from e-commerce, big data and logistics to fintech, payment and tourism.

The heart of the initiative “is aligned with the wider call to action to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital economy, and to help bridge the digital divide faced by businesses in emerging markets,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that this program follows the inaugural class of 24 African participants that took place in November last year.

Want More?

How One Pinterest-Integrated Website Could Change Shopping

Shoes For Crews Expedites PLM Implementation with Centric Software

What’s in Store for the Footwear Industry? Experts Say Innovation