Adyen Reaches Oracle PartnerNetwork Gold-Level Member Status

In the competitive footwear retail environment, efficiency is increasingly critical — and payment solutions providers are becoming key players in accelerating operations.

A spokesperson for Oracle Retail said that Adyen, one such platform, has reached the gold level of the company’s partner program, Oracle PartnerNetwork. The three membership tiers within this program consist of gold, platinum and silver. Each tier offers a distinct set of benefits to Oracle’s partners and requires defined fees and criteria. Gold is Oracle’s midrange option (with platinum being the highest and silver the lowest).

By obtaining this level of membership, Adyen has asserted itself as a leading payment solutions company, which boasts customers like Mango and Crocs.

“In our global consumer research ‘Retail in 4 Dimensions,’ we discovered that the global consumer has rising expectations for fast, smarter payment options. In fact, 57 percent of global consumers want instant one-click checkout online and 60 percent want mobile payment options in-store,” said Ray Carlin, SVP and GM of Oracle Retail. “Adyen delivers that customer experience and [achieved] gold-level member status after having successfully implemented Oracle and Adyen at multiple global brands.”

Roelant Prins, chief commercial officer at Adyen, said: “Successful retailers should focus on delivering great customer experiences across all channels. With this partnership, retailers will be better equipped to meet rising shopper expectations wherever and however they want to pay.”

The spokesperson noted that the integration between Oracle Retail and Adyen is a prime example of how Oracle is “delivering additional value for retail customers through integrations that extend the value of [point-of-sale] and omnichannel investments.”

What’s more, the spokesperson said that by obtaining this level of membership, “Oracle has recognized Adyen’s ability to deliver complementary and unified payment gateways for the Oracle Retail Xstore solutions.”

